Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.52. 853,672 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,054,230. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $153.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 38.78, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.12%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $163.00 to $183.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas upgraded Electronic Arts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.39.

Get Our Latest Research Report on EA

Insider Transactions at Electronic Arts

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.32, for a total value of $223,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,055.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total value of $353,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,675,950.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,644 shares of company stock valued at $3,340,377. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.