Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT) Hits New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Enerflex Ltd. (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.84 and last traded at $6.84, with a volume of 36965 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Enerflex Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The firm has a market cap of $845.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.23 and a beta of 2.01.

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Enerflex had a negative return on equity of 1.86% and a negative net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Enerflex Ltd. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Enerflex Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were issued a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -8.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EFXT. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 17,674.4% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in Enerflex by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 24,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 13,390 shares during the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group bought a new stake in Enerflex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Enerflex by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 6,325 shares during the period. 46.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

