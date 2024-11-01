Energi (NRG) Price Hits $0.0501 on Major Exchanges

Energi (NRG) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 1st. Energi has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and approximately $353,576.26 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Energi has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0501 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00035580 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00011195 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00001770 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00005973 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00003405 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Energi Profile

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 82,430,138 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Energi’s official website is energi.world. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Energi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

