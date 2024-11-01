Ennis (NYSE:EBF) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

NYSE EBF opened at $20.36 on Tuesday. Ennis has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $99.04 million during the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.50%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ennis by 97.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ennis in the third quarter valued at $103,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

