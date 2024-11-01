Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Trading 5.5% Higher – Still a Buy?

Shares of Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) traded up 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $42.72 and last traded at $42.72. 287,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 564,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.51.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENOV shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Enovis from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Enovis from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities started coverage on Enovis in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Enovis from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enovis has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.07.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $525.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.99 million. Enovis had a negative net margin of 4.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. Enovis’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENOV. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enovis by 14.5% during the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,786,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,929,000 after buying an additional 352,116 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Enovis by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,982,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,804,000 after acquiring an additional 103,027 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Enovis by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,337,000 after acquiring an additional 665,208 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enovis in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,341,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enovis by 66.7% in the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,104,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,937,000 after purchasing an additional 442,051 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufactures and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

