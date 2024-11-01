Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Short Interest Down 5.0% in October

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,400 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the September 30th total of 29,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 956,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Epiroc AB (publ) Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of EPOKY stock opened at $19.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.62. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $16.14 and a 1-year high of $21.74.

Get Epiroc AB (publ) alerts:

Epiroc AB (publ) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.1837 per share. This is an increase from Epiroc AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Epiroc AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.47%.

About Epiroc AB (publ)

Epiroc AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and produces equipment for use in surface and underground applications in North America, Europe, South America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Equipment & Service, and Tools & Attachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epiroc AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.