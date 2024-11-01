EQT (NYSE:EQT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. EQT had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 5.52%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. EQT’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
EQT Stock Performance
EQT stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.38. 1,540,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,642. The stock has a market cap of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $45.23.
EQT Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 6th. EQT’s payout ratio is currently 75.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About EQT
EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.
