Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Short Interest Update

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $148,470.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 19,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,596.82. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $1,332,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 658,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,239,842. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $3,969,870. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Equitable alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at $28,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable in the third quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Equitable by 86.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Equitable by 141.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EQH. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.70.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Equitable

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.17. 1,573,243 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,259. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06. Equitable has a 52 week low of $25.42 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.03. Equitable had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 87.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Equitable will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Recommended Stories

