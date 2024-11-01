Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ATGE FY2025 Earnings

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Free Report) – Research analysts at Barrington Research raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Adtalem Global Education in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. Barrington Research analyst A. Paris now anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.73. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Adtalem Global Education’s current full-year earnings is $5.85 per share.

Get Adtalem Global Education alerts:

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

ATGE has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Adtalem Global Education from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ATGE

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 1.5 %

Adtalem Global Education stock opened at $80.92 on Friday. Adtalem Global Education has a twelve month low of $43.78 and a twelve month high of $85.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 7,430.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Adtalem Global Education during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Adtalem Global Education in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 116.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total transaction of $4,814,768.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 67,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $4,814,768.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,804 shares in the company, valued at $6,779,434.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,292 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.10, for a total value of $525,753.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,576,628.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,440 shares of company stock valued at $10,889,450 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Adtalem Global Education

(Get Free Report)

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Adtalem Global Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adtalem Global Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.