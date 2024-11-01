Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

EL stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,975,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,365,223. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $63.36 and a 12 month high of $159.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $90.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.91. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total transaction of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

EL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded Estée Lauder Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.18.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

