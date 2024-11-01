Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies updated its Q2 2025 guidance to 0.200-0.350 EPS and its Q2 guidance to $0.20-0.35 EPS.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 3.4 %

EL traded down $2.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $66.58. 10,975,604 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,365,223. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.63 and a 200 day moving average of $106.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 119.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $63.36 and a 12-month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.18.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Forester sold 3,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $364,142.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,209 shares in the company, valued at $1,423,714.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $315,963.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,578,114. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

