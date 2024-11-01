Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Eterna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.
Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.39. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.63.
Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile
Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eterna Therapeutics
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Microsoft Can Hit New All-Time Highs This Year – Here’s Why
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Zillow Stock’s Bull Case: Why This Recent Sell-Off Could Be a Buy
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- IonQ’s Quantum Surge: Ride the Wave or Cash Out?
Receive News & Ratings for Eterna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eterna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.