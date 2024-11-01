Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) Short Interest Up 12.1% in October

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the September 30th total of 54,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Eterna Therapeutics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eterna Therapeutics stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC owned about 0.27% of Eterna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Eterna Therapeutics Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ERNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,822. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day moving average of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 4.39. Eterna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.83 and a 12-month high of $2.63.

Eterna Therapeutics Company Profile

Eterna Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ERNA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. Eterna Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,466.71% and a negative net margin of 14,765.43%.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc, a life science company, provides mRNA cell engineering technologies. Its technologies include mRNA cell reprogramming and gene editing; NoveSlice and UltraSlice gene-editing proteins; and the ToRNAdo mRNA delivery system. The company has a license agreement with Factor Bioscience Limited.

