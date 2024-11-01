EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Given New $10.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 27.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EVGO. TD Cowen upgraded EVgo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of EVgo from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of EVgo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.61.

EVgo stock opened at $7.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 2.58. EVgo has a 52-week low of $1.65 and a 52-week high of $9.07.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 47,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,410.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,377.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 66.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EVGO. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in EVgo in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in EVgo in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

