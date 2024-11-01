Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Exelon had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Exelon updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.400-2.500 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $2.40-2.50 EPS.

Exelon Price Performance

NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,739,112. Exelon has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.70.

Get Exelon alerts:

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 11th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Exelon from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Exelon

Exelon Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.