Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Congress Asset Management Co.

Congress Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Congress Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $28,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FICO. Diversify Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the third quarter valued at $2,101,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Fair Isaac stock opened at $1,993.50 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1 year low of $831.55 and a 1 year high of $2,103.70. The company has a market cap of $49.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,902.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,601.90.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The technology company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $447.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.53 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 60.67% and a net margin of 28.94%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1,725.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,879.00 to $2,130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,500.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,787.08.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total transaction of $5,999,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fair Isaac news, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,735.00, for a total value of $3,123,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $997,625. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,714.18, for a total value of $5,999,630.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,144,751.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,261 shares of company stock worth $26,291,370. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

