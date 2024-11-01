Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFIE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 6th.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ:FFIE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric had a negative return on equity of 117.46% and a negative net margin of 29,540.78%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter.

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIE opened at $2.07 on Friday. Faraday Future Intelligent Electric has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $156.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.46 and its 200-day moving average is $11.67.

About Faraday Future Intelligent Electric

Faraday Future Intelligent Electric Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, engineering, sale, and distribution of electric vehicles and related products in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

