FAT Brands Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:FATBB)

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

FAT Brands Stock Up 2.4 %

FAT Brands stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. FAT Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.33 and a fifty-two week high of $8.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.11.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $152.04 million during the quarter.

FAT Brands Company Profile

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand restaurant franchising company, acquires, develops, markets, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. It owns restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Marble Slab Creamery, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Pretzelmaker, Fazoli's, Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, Native Grill & Wings, Smokey Bones, and Twin Peaks.

