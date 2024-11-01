Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB) Holdings Lifted by Hills Bank & Trust Co

Hills Bank & Trust Co lifted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FTRB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,514,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,110 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Hills Bank & Trust Co owned about 0.43% of Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF worth $39,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,171,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $6,120,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,169 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTRB opened at $25.03 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.12. Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.19 and a 1-year high of $26.79.

The Federated Hermes Total Return Bond ETF (FTRB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns from a core portfolio of US fixed-income securities with varying credit ratings and maturity. The fund selects securities through its Alpha Pod Process.

