Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (LON:FEVR – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 729.50 ($9.46) and last traded at GBX 759 ($9.84), with a volume of 503763 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 739 ($9.58).

Several research firms have weighed in on FEVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,720 ($35.27) to GBX 2,650 ($34.37) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,150 ($14.91) to GBX 1,000 ($12.97) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,450 ($18.80) to GBX 1,325 ($17.18) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,511 ($19.60).

The company has a quick ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 4.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 800.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 959.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £860.37 million, a P/E ratio of 3,886.84, a P/E/G ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a dividend of GBX 5.85 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 0.68%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8,947.37%.

Fevertree Drinks PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers Indian, Mediterranean, summer garden, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; pink grapefruit, soda water, raspberry and orange blossom, Mexican lime, Italian blood orange, white grape and apricot sodas; Silician, premium, and Madagascan cola and lemonades; British apple with garden mint, ginger, Sicilian lemonade, sparkling Mexican lime, Italian white grape and apricot, and light raspberry and rose lemonade softdrinks; and gingers.

