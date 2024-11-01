Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Shares Bought by Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 670.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. TNF LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 6,989 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $175.44. The company had a trading volume of 37,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,340. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.61. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $181.99. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41.

About Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

