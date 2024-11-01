Fiducient Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fiducient Advisors LLC reduced its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,380 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,199 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 145.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 210,789 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $54,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 52,345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $14,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

NYSE:V opened at $289.89 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $232.99 and a fifty-two week high of $296.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $280.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $528.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Visa from $279.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $321.00 price objective (up from $318.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visa from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.07.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at $148,687.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

