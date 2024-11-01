Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 320 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 24,681 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 67,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,828,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.52 and a 200 day moving average of $56.78. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.0108 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

