Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 186 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,943 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

NYSE LMT opened at $546.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $579.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $517.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.47. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.38 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $589.00 to $603.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com cut Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.00.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

