Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,079 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,079 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $571.25 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $571.53 and its 200-day moving average is $549.01. The stock has a market cap of $492.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $416.07 and a twelve month high of $588.93.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

