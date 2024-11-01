Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 2,149 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC boosted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 16,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 3,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. TNF LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. TNF LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $108.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.57 and a 200-day moving average of $107.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.46 and a 12 month high of $111.06.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

