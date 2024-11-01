Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 719 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 719 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 450.4% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,687,000 after acquiring an additional 31,592 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 556.0% in the 3rd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,843,000 after purchasing an additional 61,057 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 55,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,797,000 after buying an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.50 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.85.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Philip Morris International stock opened at $132.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.55. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.82 and a 1-year high of $134.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $123.49 and its 200 day moving average is $110.88.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 117.94% and a net margin of 10.35%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, Chairman Andre Calantzopoulos sold 101,918 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.85, for a total value of $13,234,052.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 959,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,624,965.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,877,305.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,418 shares of company stock valued at $15,247,052 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

