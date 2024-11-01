Financial Advocates Investment Management Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $1,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $21,983,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 337.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 622,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,959,000 after purchasing an additional 480,518 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after purchasing an additional 405,733 shares during the period. Ted Buchan & Co purchased a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $13,102,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,623,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,440,000 after purchasing an additional 294,193 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of PRF opened at $40.26 on Friday. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $30.71 and a twelve month high of $41.42. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.87.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

