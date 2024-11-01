Financial Survey: Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) versus Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT – Get Free Report) and Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Vaxart and Black Diamond Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Vaxart alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vaxart -543.21% -114.19% -75.68% Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A -69.08% -51.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vaxart and Black Diamond Therapeutics”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vaxart $7.38 million 18.51 -$82.46 million ($0.46) -1.67 Black Diamond Therapeutics N/A N/A -$82.44 million ($1.50) -1.93

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Black Diamond Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vaxart. Black Diamond Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vaxart, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

18.1% of Vaxart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.5% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 2.6% of Vaxart shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.9% of Black Diamond Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vaxart has a beta of 0.66, suggesting that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Black Diamond Therapeutics has a beta of 2.47, suggesting that its stock price is 147% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Vaxart and Black Diamond Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vaxart 0 0 2 0 3.00 Black Diamond Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

Vaxart presently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 289.66%. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 436.33%. Given Black Diamond Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Black Diamond Therapeutics is more favorable than Vaxart.

Summary

Black Diamond Therapeutics beats Vaxart on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vaxart

(Get Free Report)

Vaxart, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company’s product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, a bivalent oral tablet vaccine in Phase 2 clinical trial for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; coronavirus vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, to treat H1 influenza infection; and human papillomavirus therapeutic vaccine, which is in preclinical stage, that targets HPV-16 and HPV-18 for cervical cancers and precancerous cervical lesions. It has a license agreement with Altesa Biosciences, Inc. to develop and commercialize Vapendavir, a capsid-binding broad-spectrum antiviral. Vaxart, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Black Diamond Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of MasterKey therapies for patients with genetically defined tumors. The company's lead product candidate is BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant epidermal growth factor receptor MasterKey inhibitor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of epidermal growth factor receptor mutant non-small cell lung cancer, as well as phase 1 clinical trial to treat glioblastoma. It is also developing BDTX-4933, a brain-penetrant RAF MasterKey inhibitor targeting KRAS, NRAS, and BRAF alterations in solid tumors that is in phase 1 clinical trial. In addition, the company is developing BDTX-4876, a MasterKey inhibitor of oncogenic FGFR2/3 mutations with selectivity versus FGFR1/4, which is in preclinical stage. The company was formerly known as ASET Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. in January 2018. Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.