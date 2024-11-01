Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,150.0 days.
Finnair Oyj Stock Performance
Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.
About Finnair Oyj
