Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 215,000 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 30th total of 233,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,150.0 days.

Finnair Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of FNNNF stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.78. Finnair Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

About Finnair Oyj

Finnair Oyj operates in the airline business in North Atlantic, Asia, Europe, Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Finnair and oneworld global network, passenger and cargo traffic, ancillary services, package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours brand name, and other travel products; and support services comprising catering, aircraft maintenance, ground handling, and airline training.

