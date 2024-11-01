First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.33), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 4.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%.

Shares of First Northwest Bancorp stock remained flat at $10.15 on Friday. 8,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,132. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $95.85 million, a PE ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.42. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $16.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 8th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently -43.08%.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on First Northwest Bancorp from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

