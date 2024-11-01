First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXZ – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $66.90 and last traded at $66.03. Approximately 28,371 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 35,913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.98.

First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $395.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

Get First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FXZ. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $115,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter.

About First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund

The First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund (FXZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the StrataQuant Materials index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of large- and mid-cap basic materials firms in the US. Holdings are selected and weighted based on growth and value metrics. FXZ was launched on May 8, 2007 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Materials AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.