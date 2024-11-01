First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYFW. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on shares of First Western Financial from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on First Western Financial from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of First Western Financial stock opened at $19.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.61. First Western Financial has a twelve month low of $12.84 and a twelve month high of $21.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.02.

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). First Western Financial had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $45.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Western Financial will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $107,415.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,520 shares in the company, valued at $342,165.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David R. Duncan sold 8,600 shares of First Western Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.03, for a total transaction of $163,658.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,702.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David R. Duncan sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total value of $107,415.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,165.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYFW. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of First Western Financial by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 22,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 67.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Western Financial by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 369,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in First Western Financial by 7.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 159,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 11,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ELCO Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in First Western Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $194,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Western Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides wealth advisory, private baking, personal trust, investment management, mortgage lending, and institutional asset management services. The company operates through two segments: Wealth Management and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment provides deposit, loan, life insurance, and trust and investment management advisory products and services.

