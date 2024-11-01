Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Short Interest Update

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,240,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the September 30th total of 8,550,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,490,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total value of $3,177,486.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,890 shares of company stock worth $46,968,117 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 12.4% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 22,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 24,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 17,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $197.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $112.59 billion, a PE ratio of 38.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 52-week low of $113.11 and a 52-week high of $204.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $183.22 and a 200-day moving average of $163.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fiserv will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Fiserv from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fiserv from $183.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on Fiserv from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.