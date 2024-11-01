FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.20 (NASDAQ:SKOR)

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 31st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a dividend of 0.2005 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Stock Performance
Shares of SKOR traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $47.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,787. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.01. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a 12-month low of $45.71 and a 12-month high of $49.26.
FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Company Profile
