FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV) Stock Price Up 0% – What’s Next?

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (NYSEARCA:HYGV – Get Free Report) shares shot up 0% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $41.18 and last traded at $41.18. 106,238 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 183,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.17.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC increased its position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Keynote Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $402,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 62,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 5,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,505,000.

FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares High Yield Value-Scored Bond Index Fund (HYGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a proprietary fundamental-weighted index of USD-denominated high-yield corporate bonds selected based on value, credit, and liquidity. HYGV was launched on Jul 17, 2018 and is managed by FlexShares.

