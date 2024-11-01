FMC (NYSE:FMC) Issues Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.470-1.830 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.740. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.3 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. FMC also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.160-3.520 EPS.

Shares of FMC stock traded down $1.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 474,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,694,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. FMC has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $68.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 34.93%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that FMC will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup started coverage on FMC in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

