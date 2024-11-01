Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys 1,616 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $4,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $25,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $173,128.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 108,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,499,635.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alain Bellemare sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $1,077,017.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,739,564.86. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,921 shares of company stock valued at $5,665,886. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DAL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Delta Air Lines from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Delta Air Lines to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.40.

Delta Air Lines Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:DAL opened at $57.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.35. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.57 and a 52-week high of $59.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.71.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 29.93% and a net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Delta Air Lines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is presently 8.33%.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

