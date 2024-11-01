Focus Financial Network Inc. Buys New Shares in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Focus Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 61,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 23.6% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares in the last quarter. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth $219,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares in the last quarter.

AOR stock opened at $57.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.78. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.87 and a 52 week high of $59.47.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

