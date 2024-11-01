Focus Financial Network Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Focus Financial Network Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 826 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Focus Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 6,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $522.64 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $380.56 and a 1 year high of $538.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $522.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $502.18. The company has a market cap of $473.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

