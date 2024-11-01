Focus Financial Network Inc. Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Focus Financial Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,867 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,650 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPHQ. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 55,876 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 92.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 5,582 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the first quarter valued at $105,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 42,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 89,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $65.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a one year low of $48.22 and a one year high of $68.38.

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

