Focus Financial Network Inc. Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Focus Financial Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,079 shares during the quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $7,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Penobscot Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. Penobscot Wealth Management now owns 12,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Bank Hapoalim BM increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bank Hapoalim BM now owns 10,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.6% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VHT stock opened at $269.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $281.39 and its 200 day moving average is $271.81. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $223.92 and a 52-week high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

