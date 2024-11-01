Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Stock Performance
Fomento Económico Mexicano Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.
Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile
Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.
