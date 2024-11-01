Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FMX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fomento Económico Mexicano presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Fomento Económico Mexicano stock opened at $96.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.89. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52-week low of $94.86 and a 52-week high of $143.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.864 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. Fomento Económico Mexicano’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.82%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 78.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 13,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 0.3% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 43,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,677,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 4.4% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Fomento Económico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Venezuela, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay.

