Fonville Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,023 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. W Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walmart by 1.5% in the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 13,188 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Values Added Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the third quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 64.9% during the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 23.4% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,987 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on WMT. UBS Group increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on Walmart from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

WMT traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $82.29. The company had a trading volume of 4,103,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,808,154. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.85 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.96, for a total transaction of $1,088,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 593,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,198,598.40. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,334,337 shares of company stock worth $958,577,287. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

