Fonville Wealth Management LLC Buys 13,602 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 109,597 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,602 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises about 1.6% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Values Added Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Values Added Financial LLC now owns 170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after buying an additional 9,715 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.7% during the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,455 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 108,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 107.7% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 15,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 8,083 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

SPEM traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.43. 314,776 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,648. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $42.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.81.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

