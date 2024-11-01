Fonville Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 343 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denver PWM LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 380.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Netflix by 700.0% during the third quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 642.9% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.00, for a total transaction of $273,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,262 shares in the company, valued at $26,975,430. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 5,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $756.00, for a total transaction of $4,307,688.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,976. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Atlantic boosted their target price on Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Netflix from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $750.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $748.15.

Netflix Stock Up 0.7 %

NFLX stock traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $761.09. 888,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $711.57 and its 200-day moving average is $662.98. The company has a market cap of $325.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.10 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

