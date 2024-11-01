Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3,125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.88. 2,874,714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.