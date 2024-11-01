Fonville Wealth Management LLC Sells 69 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fonville Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for approximately 2.3% of Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Fonville Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $6,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $5.55 on Friday, reaching $388.47. 1,272,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,012,019. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $366.90. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $274.59 and a 12 month high of $397.18. The company has a market cap of $133.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

