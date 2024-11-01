Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Short Interest Update

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,650,000 shares, an increase of 7.3% from the September 30th total of 92,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,380,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.25. 23,917,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,642,609. The stock has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.15. Ford Motor has a one year low of $9.49 and a one year high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.63.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 16.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. StockNews.com raised Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised Ford Motor to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

