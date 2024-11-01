Forte Asset Management LLC Has $10.02 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Forte Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 5.3% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $10,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,038,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,787,771,000 after purchasing an additional 999,735 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 141.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,677,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,724,000 after purchasing an additional 982,323 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 21.9% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,808,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,412,000 after purchasing an additional 863,219 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,774,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,213,000 after purchasing an additional 727,760 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 738.8% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 779,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,047,000 after purchasing an additional 686,255 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

QUAL opened at $176.42 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

