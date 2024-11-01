Forte Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 69,295 iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB)

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 69,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,000. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 83,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 11.3% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $586,000.

Shares of IGEB stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.04. iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $48.61 and a 1 year high of $50.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1867 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

